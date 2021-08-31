PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $1.41 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,535 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.91. The stock had a trading volume of 65,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,963. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.31. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $155.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

