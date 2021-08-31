PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $1.49 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

IQVIA stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.21. 5,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,633. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $263.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.