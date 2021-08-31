PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after buying an additional 625,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after buying an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,330,889,000 after buying an additional 502,939 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.77. 112,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 908.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.