PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,159. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

