POA (POA) Achieves Market Cap of $11.22 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, POA has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $110,552.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,076,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.