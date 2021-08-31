Point to Point Methodics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMH) Short Interest Update

Point to Point Methodics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.5 days.

OTCMKTS PPMH remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Point to Point Methodics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Point to Point Methodics Company Profile

Point to Point Methodics, Inc engages in owning and operating of entities in technology sectors. It offers automotive, business intelligence, digital sociology, educational applications, game applications, homeland security, informational understanding, mobile applications, mobile mapping, public safety, and social media.

