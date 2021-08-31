Point to Point Methodics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMH) Short Interest Update

Point to Point Methodics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.5 days.
OTCMKTS PPMH remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Point to Point Methodics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
Point to Point Methodics Company Profile
