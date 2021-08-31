Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 1.58. Points International has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. On average, analysts predict that Points International will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Points International by 11.7% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Points International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

