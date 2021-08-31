Polkadot Price Hits $30.69 on Major Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $30.69 or 0.00065575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion and approximately $5.43 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00130697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00163744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.46 or 0.07228137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,823.98 or 1.00060288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.40 or 0.00870585 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.04 or 0.00978806 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.