Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung Sells 60,495 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $2,640,978.24.

Shares of POSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. 756,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,787. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $9,710,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $997,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $3,448,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $4,704,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

