Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Major Shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. Sells 52,996 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Poshmark stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 756,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POSH. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.