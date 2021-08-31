PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

PPD opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. PPD has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPD will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 121,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PPD by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 176,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PPD by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,728 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PPD by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 205,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

