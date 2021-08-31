Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Insider Sells $16,761.35 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) insider Jeffrey R. Sprain sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $16,761.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 369,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,876. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $654.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

