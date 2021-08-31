Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Stock Holdings Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,664,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,830 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.32% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTS opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $652.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

