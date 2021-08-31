Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.17% of Premier Financial worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFC stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on PFC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

