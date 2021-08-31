Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.00

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 119.71 ($1.56), with a volume of 90279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.60 ($1.58).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

