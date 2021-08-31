Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Shares of PINC opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $38.77.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.54.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.