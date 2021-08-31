Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 83.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after acquiring an additional 126,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBH opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

