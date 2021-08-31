PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of PriceSmart worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 243,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 13.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

PSMT stock opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $820,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $50,715.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,246 shares of company stock worth $8,733,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

