Primecoin (XPM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,516,600 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

