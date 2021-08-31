Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 51.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at $3,280,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 27.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRI opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock worth $1,422,340. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRI. boosted their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

