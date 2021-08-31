Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells $659,460.20 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Primo Water stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. 489,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.10 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth $4,509,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 12.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,544 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 16.9% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 871,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 125,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. CIBC raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.