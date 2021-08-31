Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Trading Down 4.9%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s share price was down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.89 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 12,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 347,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

