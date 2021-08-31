PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0080 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $22.87 million and approximately $835,291.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001990 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,456,483 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

