Probity Advisors Inc. Has $5.63 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $68.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

