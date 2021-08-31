Probity Advisors Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.3% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,477 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,534,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

