Project Angel Parent (MLNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Project Angel Parent to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. Project Angel Parent has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $26.84.

Several brokerages have commented on MLNK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Project Angel Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

