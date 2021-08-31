Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $133.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

