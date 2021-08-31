Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $135.03

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.03 and last traded at $134.66, with a volume of 2850750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

