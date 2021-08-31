Prometeus Reaches Market Capitalization of $293.37 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.83 or 0.00038250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $293.37 million and $12.22 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00056317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.08 or 0.00836628 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00046979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00101691 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.