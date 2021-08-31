Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Holdings Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFPT. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Proofpoint by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.41 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFPT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

