Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PROM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 16,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. Propel Media has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Propel Media Company Profile

Propel Media, Inc operates as a holding company for Propel Media LLC. Its real-time and bid-based online advertising platform, Propel Media allows advertisers to target audiences and deliver video, display and text based advertising. Its services serves advertisers through self-serve platform and managed services to reach online audiences and acquire customers.

