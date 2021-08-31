ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oddo Bhf

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €19.50 ($22.94).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

PBSFY stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

