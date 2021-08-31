Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $69.23

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.23, but opened at $73.50. Prothena shares last traded at $69.96, with a volume of 1,845 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Prothena alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.