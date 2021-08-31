Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $69.23

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.23, but opened at $73.50. Prothena shares last traded at $69.96, with a volume of 1,845 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.
In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
