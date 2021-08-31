Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 257,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PVCT stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
