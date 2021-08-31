Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

PRVB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. 5,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,107. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

