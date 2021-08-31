Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $359.80

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 359.80 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 346.60 ($4.53), with a volume of 86260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.20 ($4.61).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 256.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £882.08 million and a P/E ratio of -8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.