ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $77.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.