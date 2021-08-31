ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $457.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

