ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 241.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $53.11.

