ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

