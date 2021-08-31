ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 194.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,450 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of PDBC opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

