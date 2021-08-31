ProVise Management Group LLC Has $6.92 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,231 shares of company stock valued at $358,439,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,909.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,685.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,405.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,929.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

