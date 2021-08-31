ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

BATS IYT opened at $254.53 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.71 and its 200 day moving average is $257.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.