ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

SPEM stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

