ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,896,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 71,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.12.

