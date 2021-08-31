ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 5,676 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWY. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.40 and a 52-week high of $162.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average of $144.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

