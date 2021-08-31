ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 6,320 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

