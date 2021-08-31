ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,038,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,835,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 914,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,140,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 92,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 277,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

