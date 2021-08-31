ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 27.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 33.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

