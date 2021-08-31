ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 191,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after acquiring an additional 53,687 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $156.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

